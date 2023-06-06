HamberMenu
CSIR-SERC meeting discusses importance of structural engineering in maintaining critical infrastructure

Nearly 180 stakeholders, including representatives of public, private and micro, small and medium enterprises, took part in the event

June 06, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The significance of structural engineering in development and maintenance of critical infrastructure and CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre’s (CSIR-SERC) contribution to the industry were discussed at a campaign organised here on Tuesday.

Nearly 180 stakeholders, including representatives of public, private and micro, small and medium enterprises, took part in the event organised as a platform for knowledge sharing and identifying gaps between research outcomes and industry needs.

U.K. Bhattacharya, director (projects), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), elaborated on its collaborative projects with CSIR-SERC. Many NTPC plants would turn 35 within a few years and require CSIR-SERC’s intervention.

The corporation was looking for specific solutions like use of more fly ash, designing of tall structures in seismic and high-wind zones and development of low carbon producing/green building material and urged the research centre to work on these aspects, a press release said.

