CSIR-SERC meeting discusses importance of structural engineering in maintaining critical infrastructure

June 06, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The significance of structural engineering in development and maintenance of critical infrastructure and CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre’s (CSIR-SERC) contribution to the industry were discussed at a campaign organised here on Tuesday.

Nearly 180 stakeholders, including representatives of public, private and micro, small and medium enterprises, took part in the event organised as a platform for knowledge sharing and identifying gaps between research outcomes and industry needs.

U.K. Bhattacharya, director (projects), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), elaborated on its collaborative projects with CSIR-SERC. Many NTPC plants would turn 35 within a few years and require CSIR-SERC’s intervention.

The corporation was looking for specific solutions like use of more fly ash, designing of tall structures in seismic and high-wind zones and development of low carbon producing/green building material and urged the research centre to work on these aspects, a press release said.