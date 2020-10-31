CSIO demonstrates UV-based disinfectant

CHENNAI

31 October 2020 01:11 IST

A product to disinfect objects and food items using ultraviolet irradiation, developed by a city-based start up, was demonstrated virtually by the Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO) on Friday.

Shekhar C. Mande, Secretary, CSIR and Director General, CSIR, and other senior officials of the CSIR-CSIO and from Raymold Luminaries at the CSIO facility participated in the virtual event.

According to a release from the CSIR-CSIO, the products are designed to effectively disinfect surfaces of items such as grocery, fruits, vegetables, wallets, goggles, cell phones, laptops and PPEs in domestic settings.

In professional applications, they will disinfect surfaces and the air in large spaces in hospitals and other healthcare facilities, offices, industries, shopping malls, airports, and other public areas, the release said.

The product is in the form of a box with cabinets and comes in the range of 10 to 60 litres to suit domestic and small office settings and 200 litre to 375 litre capacity for larger places.

The items are placed in the boxes and ultraviolet shortwave radiation sources emit radiation at a particular wavelength, said Mohan Narasimhan, director at Raymold Luminaires.