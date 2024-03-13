CSI protests Governor Ravi’s remark on missionaries

March 13, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of the Church of South India (CSI), and political leaders, on Wednesday staged a demonstration at Valluvarkottam condemning the remarks of Governor R.N. Ravi against missionaries and linguists Robert Caldwell and G.U. Pope.

At a recent function, Mr. Ravi alleged that the British used to recruit school dropouts like Caldwell and Pope through the Society for the Propagation of the Gospel (SPG), and sent them to India. He also dubbed the book titled A Comparative Grammar of Dravidian or South-Indian Family of Languages ‘fake’.

Condemning his remarks, the archbishops of the CSI passed a resolution, and expressed deep anguish, besides deciding to conduct a demonstration. In pursuance of this, members of the CSI gathered at Valluvarkottam on Wednesday to raise slogans against the Governor.

CSI’s Deputy Moderator K. Reuban Mark, General Secretary C. Fernandas Rathina Raja, and Honorary Treasurer B. Vimal Kumar presided over the demonstration. VCK leader Thol. Thirmavalavan, and DMK MLA Inigo Irudayaraj also participated.

Disapproving of the remarks, the bishops showed the original degree certificates and doctorate certificate received from Queen Victoria in 1853. They demanded an unconditional apology from the Governor for spreading disinformation.

