CSI diocese of Madras to launch welfare measures for the poor

Church of South India (CSI) diocese of Madras will start a college for disabled girl students and launch various welfare measures for the poor.

Speaking at the 6th consecration anniversary of Bishop Rev. J. George Stephen in CSI St. George’s Cathedral on Saturday, Bishop of Dornakal diocese Rev. K .Padma Rao said the diocese had set an example in implementing various welfare measures for the people.

CSI Bishop in Madras Rev. J. George Stephen said the diocese had focused on various welfare measures pertaining to education and health for the poor in Chennai and its neighbouring areas. “Many members have shown great dedication in implementing welfare measures for the poor and the weaker sections [of the society]. We will continue to be the voice of the poor and marginalised,” he said.

Participants at the event stressed the need for initiatives to strengthen the Bishop’s slogan: “Redeem the lost, recognise the least, restore the last.”

The CSI Madras diocese has taken various initiatives to strengthen welfare initiatives for the poor in Chennai after the floods and the COVID-19 pandemic. More educational institutions, including schools and hostels will be set up for tribal and other marginalised communities. Free dialysis centres have been set up and many such facilities will be increased to serve more people.

Representatives of professional organisations stressed the need to implement more health facilities in suburban areas having poor civic infrastructure.