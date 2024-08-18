CS inspects monsoon preparedness work in city

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Saturday directed civic agencies to complete flood mitigation projects ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. Inspecting monsoon preparedness work across the city, he pointed out that the Meteorological Department had predicted monsoon onset on October 27 this year.

He directed the Water Resources Department to complete the work on the pumping system along the Adyar near Manapakkam by September 30. Inspecting the work by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited at the Porur junction, Mr. Meena directed officials of various departments to coordinate better with officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation to mitigate flooding.

At the Kathipara junction, flood mitigation work had been taken up by the Highways Department. Mr. Meena ordered officials to complete the work by September 15.

