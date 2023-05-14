HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary inspects memorials at Gandhi Mandapam complex in Guindy

He urged the officials of the Department of Information and Publicity to ensure native species of trees are planted inside the Gandhi Mandapam complex and to ensure that the homes the leaders lived in are restored and renovated while keeping their heritage features intact

May 14, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu inspecting the Dr. Ambedkar Mani Mandapam in Guindy on Sunday.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu inspecting the Dr. Ambedkar Mani Mandapam in Guindy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu on Sunday inspected works being carried out to construct a memorial for social reformer Ayothidasa Pandithar inside the Gandhi Mandapam complex in Guindy for ₹2.48 crore. He was accompanied by Tamil Development Department Secretary R. Selvaraj. He also visited other memorial complexes including those of V.O. Chidambaram Pillai, former Chief Minister K. Bhaktavatsalam, Chief Draftsman of the Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar, Nationalist poet Subramania Bharathiyar and social worker Quaid-E-Millat. He urged the officials of the Department of Information and Publicity to ensure native species of trees are planted inside the Gandhi Mandapam complex and to ensure that the homes the leaders lived in are restored and renovated while keeping their heritage features intact. He directed them to ensure that students preparing for competitive examinations have access to these facilities, an official press release said.

