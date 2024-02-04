CS and officials chalk out action plan to cope with natural disasters

February 04, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - Chennai

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Saturday organised a seminar, ‘Learning from Twin Disasters of December 2023 and Way Forward’, to understand the experience of officials who were directly involved in the twin calamities that hit Tamil Nadu in December last year— Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and the heavy rainfall-induced flooding in the southern districts.

A release said that the workshop provided a forum to brainstorm the challenges faced during the calamities and evolve a way forward. “Their knowledge, experience and collective wisdom is expected to guide the State to prepare itself for the future,” it said.

Tamil Nadu was prone to multiple hazards and the recent past was marked by an increased frequency of climate change-induced extreme weather events. “The extreme weather events of December 2023, the Michaung Cyclone and extremely heavy rainfall and flooding in the southern districts are the impacts of climate change-induced disasters, which are becoming massive and interconnected,” it said.

During the seminar, the officials were grouped into seven teams and they discussed about multi-hazard early warning system, response, search, rescue and evacuation, relief distribution, temporary recovery and reconstruction, urban planning to mitigate floods, community engagement and media relationship.

Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, Heads of the Departments, Police, Fire Services, Collectors, Corporation Officials and Technical Experts both the State and Central government participated.

