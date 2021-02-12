Cruising from Kovalam to Mamallapuram on Harley Davison on Valentine’s Day

Chennai to have its own ‘Ladies of Harley’ chapter soon

On Sunday, a group of women will do what they love most: ride their heart out on their Harley Davidson motorcycles.

The women, some of whom have just discovered their love for the vehicle, will be guided by a few veterans, who have clocked several hundred kilometers.

The ride is happening thanks to Manoshi Mistry, who services super bikes in Perungudi. She has done a solo ride from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari.

The aim of the ride is to launch Chennai’s own Ladies of Harley chapter. “Every dealership has a chapter of people who own bikes. Chennai is one of the few that doesn’t have an LoH chapter. Now, I find ladies learning to ride and want to join us. For me, it was like let’s get them together,” says Ms. Mistry.

She had watched a 51-year-old woman in her neighbourhood ride her son’s bike and suggested that she join the ride. Another woman who impressed her is Vydehi Pradeep Rao, a 56-year-old who has been riding a bike for the past four years.

Ms. Rao began riding her husband’s bike when she was in Anna Nagar. When her husband bought a Harley Davidson, she began riding it. “I feel happy when I ride. First, I started balancing and by observing others I learnt to apply the gears,” says Ms. Rao, who hails from Udupi. “Whenever I feel distressed, I ride my bike. It is my best friend. Sometimes, my daughter also joins me on my ride,” she says.

Ms. Mistry was impressed with Ms. Rao’s ability to maintain her bike, she says. The youngest in the group is Ms. Mistry’s 20-year-old daughter Dinaish, who has been riding for two years. “I got her a 150 cc bike as she is young,” Ms. Mistry says.

Ms. Dinaish learnt to ride a sports bike first. “When mom started riding a bike everyone was in awe and I would hold my head up. Every year, she manages to accomplish something, bigger and better,” she says.

A novice, Aniketa Prasad Dudhgaonkar, who will be 40 shortly, says the Sunday ride would be a milestone. So far, she has been riding only around Pallikaranai and has less than 20 km at a stretch riding experience. But with veterans in the team, she is confident. Her husband taught her to ride the bike and now she enjoys the experience, she adds.

Around 10 women riders, aged 20 to 56, would on Valentine’s Day ride their Harley bikes from Kovalam to Mamallapuram.