CRS completes enquiry with railway staff into the Baghmati express train accident

Published - October 18, 2024 12:53 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
The Baghmati express train, operated from Mysuru to Darbhanga in Bihar, met with an accident after it rammed into a stationary goods wagon at Kavaraipettai in Tiruvallur district.

The Baghmati express train, operated from Mysuru to Darbhanga in Bihar, met with an accident after it rammed into a stationary goods wagon at Kavaraipettai in Tiruvallur district. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (Southern Circle) A.M. Choudhary concluded the enquiry into the Baghmati express train accident (12578) at the Chennai Divisional Railway Manager office on Thursday. The Baghmati express train, operated from Mysuru to Darbhanga in Bihar, met with an accident after it rammed into a stationary goods wagon at Kavaraipettai in Tiruvallur district. A total of 20 persons suffered injuries in the accident and two bogies caught fire. 

A senior official of Southern Railway said the CRS had announced that the enquiry would be held for two days - October 16 to 17 - and went on to conduct question around 30 railway staff comprising locomotives pilot and assistant locomotive pilot of the express train, station masters of Kavarapettai and Ponneri and section controller and station manager of Kavarapettai, among others participated in the enquiry. Though the members of the public were also allowed for providing any information regarding the accident, no outsiders participated in the enquiry, he added. 

Mr. Choudhary visited the accident spot on Saturday as part of his statutory inquiry of the Baghmati express train and planned a round of questioing the evening itself, but was this session was later postponed and held at the Chennai DRM’s office on October 16 and 17. 

