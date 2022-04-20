CRPF jawan arrested for creating ruckus in train
The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a CRPF jawan for creating ruckus and causing nuisance to passengers on a long-distance train going to Maharashtra on Monday. The GRP officials detained the accused identified as Vipin of Kanniyakumari district based on the video footage posted by a co-passenger in the social media.
A senior official of the GRP said Vipin, who had visited his native place, was travelling in the Guruvayur fast express on Sunday to join duty. The inebriated jawan caused nuisance to the co-passengers in the compartment. Based on the direction of DGP C. Sylendra Babu, the GRP officials swung into action and apprehended the accused.
