CRPF Deputy Commandant found dead in Poonamallee

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

A Deputy Commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday allegedly shot himself with his service rifle on a high security campus in Poonamallee.

The Poonamallee police registered a case under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code for “unnatural death” and are investigating. According to the police, Srijan, 52, attached to the 77th Battalion of CRPF, functioning from Karayanchavadi, near Poonamallee, took the extreme step around 7 a.m. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed to his office and found him bleeding.

He was taken to a private hospital in Porur, where the doctors declared him “brought dead”. The police sent his body to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said the victim left a note saying nobody was responsible for his decision.

Assistance for those with suicidal tendencies is available at the State health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.