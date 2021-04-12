Crowds throng Kasimedu harbour

It was the last Sunday before the fishing ban which begins on April 14

Despite high prices of fish, the Kasimedu fishing harbour here saw good crowds on Sunday, the reason being it was the last Sunday before the annual 61-day-long fishing ban that will commence on April 14.

The crowds, which began entering the harbour by around 6 a.m., threw caution to the winds.

Not many wore masks and many had them on their chins.

Free masks

A trader said that although the number was not more than 500, it was still a cause for concern in the wake of second wave of COVID-19. “Cases are on the rise,” he said.

Sources in the Fisheries Department said that people entering the harbour were given masks free of cost. “But people are not wearing them. We are constantly asking them to wear masks,” said an official. “Traders, including retailers, wholesalers, exporters and those who source fish meant for other markets, visit the harbour. Retailers, especially women who sell on the streets, are usually in a rush as customers will be waiting for fish. If they are late, they might lose out to competition. Since the fish is not graded in any manner when it is brought in, all the traders have no other option but to enter at the same time,” said Nanjil Ravi, Akhila Indhiyaia Meenavar Sangam.

Meanwhile, fish prices were up by at least 30% since the supply had been dwindling. “Since these are days before the ban, the catch has come down. The number of boats returning daily has come down from 70 to just 20. People are not heading out on voyages since the catch is dismal,” said a boat owner.