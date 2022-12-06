Crowds of devotees gather to witness Maha Deepam in Tiruvannamalai with fervour

December 06, 2022 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Tiruvannamalai

Karthigai deepam festival | Video Credit: Venkatachalapathy C

As the Maha Deepam was lit on Tuesday, thousands of devotees occupied every inch of space on the four Mada Streets and Sannithi Street chanting ‘Arunchaleshwara’ repeatedly. The day-long puja culminated in the lighting of the Maha Deepam at 6 p.m atop the Annamalai Hills on the last day of the 10-day festival at the Sri Arunachaleswarar temple.

As many as 12,000 police personnel including one IG, four DIGs, 27 SPs and hundreds of constables watched the crowds along the 14-km-long Girivalam path around the temple. “Better guidance for visitors, especially for those from other States, should have been taken by the police and district administration. We were made to take many detours ,” said K. Prakasam, a native from Chittoor.

Devotees said that the deployed police personnel were of little use to guide them on the Girivalam path and around the temple as most of them were from other districts and were not familiar with the town. As a result, visitors had to depend on local shopkeepers, traders and residents to guide them inside the town. Despite a ban on vehicles entering the town, residents said cars and SUVs of VVIPs made their way into the town, obstructing traffic flow especially for pedestrians.

When the Maha Deepam was lit atop the 2,668 feet-high-hill, around 2,500 people were allowed to climb the hill. The cauldron for lighting the Maha Deepam was taken to the hillock on a seven-km long rugged terrain by 65 people on December 5. The cauldron was 10 feet high and five feet wide which was filled with 750 kgs of pure ghee, mostly donated by devotees. A cotton cloth wick measuring around 300 meters was inserted in the cauldron along with 10 kgs of camphor for Maha Deepam.

Many devotees and locals said they were happy to see that the Karthigai Deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai, one of the major events in Tamil Nadu which attracts a gathering of more than 30 lakh every year, had returned to its original splendour.