Crowds jam city’s shopping areas

COVID-19 social distancing guidelines go for a toss during the Deepavali rush

With four days left for Deepavali, people thronged shopping areas in T. Nagar, Purasawalkam and Old Washermenpet.

Many visited textile showrooms, firecracker shops, jewellers and other commercial establishments on Usman Road, G.N. Chetty Road and Ranganathan street in T. Nagar. Many were found without masks, and personal distancing went for a toss in the city’s central business district. Shoppers thronged the narrow M.C. Road in Old Washermenpet for purchasing clothes since it was the last Sunday before Deepavali.

The police, through public address systems, repeatedly warned shoppers to be cautious.

Additional Commissioner of Police N. Kannan said, “We are taking all-out efforts to ensure crime-free shopping in crowded areas. Over 800 personnel have been provided with face recognition cameras, and the database of the Crime Records Bureau is being checked to identify criminals in the crowd.”