Crowded atmosphere around Velachery sub-registrar office irks residents

March 26, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The residents of Rajalakshmi Nagar Main Road in Velachery are facing frequent traffic snarls because of the unorganised parking of vehicles near the sub-registrar office.

The Velachery sub-registrar office is located in a residential apartment on the main road with no parking space, forcing the large number of visitors to leave their vehicles on the road causing inconvenience to the local residents.

K. Lakshminarayanan, a resident, said apart from lack of parking space, the sub-registrar office itself functions in a cramped building with visitors forced to wait in the car park of the apartment. Because of roadside parking, the local residents struggle to take their vehicles out of their homes, he said.

Many visitors, particularly elderly people, to the sub registrar office complained about how they were forced to wait outside for a long time because of space constraint. After the sub-registrar office was opened in the locality, several photocopying and document printing shops have come up on the street leading to a crowded atmosphere all day, the local people said.

The residents of the locality had sent representations to the Registration Department requesting that the sub-registrar office be shifted to the Velachery tahsildar office complex of the Revenue department.

A senior official of the Registration department said a plan had been set in motion for all the sub-registrar offices to function from their own buildings as some of the offices are functioning in rented buildings. Citing the scracity of land for construction of buildings within the city limits, the official said they were searching for land.

Asked about the Velachery office functioning from a cramped building, the official said it would be shifted to a new building once they identify a suitable place.