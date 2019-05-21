Chennai

Cross this stretch at your own risk

Unruly motorists can make this stretch a nightmare to cross

Pedestrians crossing the intersection of Kamarajar Salai and Dr. Besant Road (entry lane), Ice House have to do so at their own risk.

Motorists negotiating the stretch and heading towards either Light House or George Town do not halt or slow down to let pedestrians cross the road. Those coming from George Town are not able to take a free-right turn to enter Dr. Besant Road, thanks to undisciplined motorists coming from Light House.

As per the rule book, at the intersection, motorists from Light House can proceed towards George Town and vice-versa. Pedestrians can cross when motorists from George Town take a right turn to enter Dr. Besant Road, but motorists going towards Light House from George Town do not stop, causing a problem.

Even motorists from Light House who proceed towards George Town try to indulge in the same road behaviour, but they get stopped at the exit lane of Dr. Besant Road and Kamarajar Salai. The traffic police personnel deployed at the exit lane of Dr. Besant Road and Kamarajar Salai help pedestrians cross the intersection. “We have to signal to the motorists to stop; they do not halt to let the pedestrians cross the intersection,” said S. Vasantha, a pedestrian.

