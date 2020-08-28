Crocodile Bank and Vandalur Zoo receive aid from HCL

CHENNAI

28 August 2020 00:26 IST

Firm will provide supplies and pay staff’s salaries for six months

To help overcome challenges owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, HCL has extended its support to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park and the Madras Crocodile Bank.

Because of the lockdown, they have remained shut since March and this has impacted their revenues generated mainly through the sale of visitor tickets.

In an official statement, HCL said it would help with animal feed and care at the facilities, while also providing salaries to caretakers involved in sanitisation and maintenance for a period of six months.

In May, the Crocodile Bank had also appealed to the public to donate funds and help keep the facility functional. The bank has over 2,000 adult and 100 juvenile crocodiles and has been involved in conservation activities for over four decades now.

“Reptiles play a vital role in maintaining a balance in our ecosystem. However, the pandemic is threatening their very survival and we appreciate the support from HCL in these challenging times,” said Allwin Jesudasan, director, Madras Crocodile Bank.

Debasis Jana, director, Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai, which houses 2,700 animals of nearly 170 species, including mammals, birds and reptiles, underlined the need for greater support for captive animals and birds in the current scenario and thanked HCL for their efforts.

Similar support has also been extended by the company to the Lucknow Zoo in Uttar Pradesh.