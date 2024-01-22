Crochet enthusiasts’ gesture towards cancer survivors

January 22, 2024 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

Thanks to its record-breaking ways, Mother India’s Crochet Queen (MICQ) is widely known. On February 4 at SRM University campus in Potheri, this all-women group of crochet enthusiasts would likely add one more record to its name. The group is expected to go down in the chronicles of Guinness World Records as having knit the maximum number of crochet scarves for cancer survivors. With that feat, MICQ’s tally of records would swell to five.

Having lost her husband to blood cancer last year, MICQ founder Subhashri Natarajan has a compelling reason to support this cause.

In addition to her husband, Subhashri also lost her mother who died of age-related complications. “For these reasons, we could not plan the event in 2023 and prior to that we had to take a break due to the pandemic,” says 52-year-old Subhashri, who is vice-president of a private firm.

In 2016, MICQ first entered the Guinness World Records by knitting the world’s largest crochet blanket, one measuring 3,377 sq. metres and made by 2000 crochet enthusiasts. They followed it up with a creation of similar proportions every year for the next four years, the pieces being distributed to various charities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are still getting the scarves from our members in India and abroad and by January 25 I should get the final count,” she says adding that a minimum of 1000 scarves should be presented before the adjudicators for MICQ to enter the record book.

Only cotton thread has been used to knit the scarves to make sure it is safe for those undergoing treatment for cancer.

Of the 1500 members in Mother India’s Crochet Queens, 300 are from Chennai. One can become a member by paying a yearly subscription fee of ₹1000 Besides lessons on new types of stitches, the group helps with marketing the products. Our logo is “learn, earn and donate” and our group has seniors as old as 80 years, says Subhashri.

Once the event is over, the plan is to distribute the scarves through hospitals and those caring for cancer patients. Close to 300 members are expected to attend the event, including representatives of 10 countries.

The feat

This year the number of participants who are sending the scarves are less than the previous editions but the core team has nothing to complain about. Four schools are making an entry — two government schools from Mumbai and Mysore, and two private institutions from Coimbatore and Mysore.

“Thanks to our captains (each state is headed by a captain and there are 16 such in India) these schools initiated crochet and got children to make scarves,” she says.

While a student is required to make a minimum of 10 scarves, women have a higher target to aim for — 25 each, the size of each scarf being 8x60.

“These are a few schools that would have made at least 100, a big push to promote crocheting as a skill and empower children and women,” she says.

‘Return with thanks to Indian Brave Brothers’ is a a signature project of MICQ to provide caps and cowls to soldiers in the borders. “Every year, we send more than 1000 pieces to those patrolling our borders,” she says.

For updates on the event, visit the Facebook page of MICQ.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT