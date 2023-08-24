Crisis Management Committee Meeting held

August 24, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:43 am IST

CHENNAI

The City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Wednesday chaired a ‘Crisis Management Committee Meeting’ to chalk out strategies and inter-departmental coordination in handling extraordinary and unusual situations like extremists attack, holding hostages and so on within the Greater Chennai Police jurisdiction.

In this interdepartmental coordination meeting, senior officers of Greater Chennai Police, Greater Chennai Corporation, District Collectorate, Fire and Rescue Department, Coastal Security Group and other departments participated.

