Criminal gunned down in encounter near Sunguvarchatram

September 16, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 34-year-old criminal was gunned down by the police on Saturday at Sogandy village near Sunguvarchatram as he allegedly tried to escape after attacking a police team that went to nab him in connection with a criminal case.

The police gave the name of the dead man as A. Viswanathan, alias ‘Kulla’ Vishwa, 34, of Kiloy village in Sriperumbudur taluk. He was categorised as an A+ criminal in police records and had at least 25 cases for offences, including murders and attempt to murder in Sriperumbudur, Oragadam, Sunguvarchatram, Manavala Nagar, Somangalam, Manimangalam, Puzhal and Thimiri police station limits. The police said he had indulged in extortion from the scrap businessmen and used to hold kangaroo couts around Sriperumbudur.

Additional Director-General of Police A. Arun said: ”While he was being pursued by police in connection with an investigation of a case, he assaulted two police personnel with a knife to evade arrest. To prevent further assault and to safeguard the life of the policemen, sub-inspector Murali had to open fire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The injured criminal was taken to Government General Hospital but was declared as brought dead at the hospital. The injured policemen were taken to Meenakshi Medical College Hospital, Sriperumbudur. Mr. Arun, along with senior police officers, visited the called on the policemen.

Mr. Arun said: ”Frequent gang rivalry has been reported in Sriperumbudur, Sunguvarchatram, Oragadam and adjoining areas in the last one decade and led to a few killings over disputes in getting scrap deals from the factories around. We will take stringent action and put an end to the menace.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT