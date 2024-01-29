Criminal action to be taken against touts selling bus tickets at Kilambakkam terminus, warns T.N. government

January 29, 2024 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has warned of criminal action against touts who sell omni bus tickets at high prices.

Ansul Mishra, Member Secretary of CMDA, in a circular issued to omni bus operators on Sunday, January 28, 2024, warned of criminal action against touts who illegally sold tickets at high prices to passengers of private omni buses at the newly-inaugurated Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) in Kilambakkam.

The warning comes in the wake of complaints received from the passengers that apart from the authorised staff of booking centres for omni buses, there were touts at the terminus, charging high rates.

A senior official of CMDA said based on a complaint from the chief administrative officer of the KCBT, J. Parthiaban; the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Tambaram Yuvaraj and police officers inspected the omni bus bays and seized tickets from touts on Saturday, January 27.

Late on Saturday night, Mr. Parthiban also convened a meeting with representatives of omni bus owners association and told them ticket booking for omni buses could only be done online or through special ticket booking counters, and this rule would be enforced stringently.

CMDA officials are also taking steps to create awareness among passengers, via a public address system to buy tickets only at the counters or online, and not fall prey to touts.

