Crimes against Dalits in T.N. increased by 40% in last three years: Governor Ravi

Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday said that according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against the Dalits had increased by 40% in the past three years in Tamil Nadu.

Inaugurating the Khadi Rebate Sale at the Gandhi Mandapam here on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, he said, “When he [Gandhi] used the Charkha [the spinning wheel], it was a mark of swadeshi pride, self-reliance, and freedom from foreign control over economy...” Recalling the words of Gandhi, he further said, “The British have left, but these people are yet to be independent,” referring to the persistent social discrimination against the Dalits.

In the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, more than 60 of the affected individuals were Dalits. In the newspaper, we come across instances of discrimination against the Dalits every day, such as their not being allowed to walk on certain streets; not being allowed entry into temples; and their water-tanks being contaminated with human faeces. Though these can be seen in other parts of the country, the way in which they are happening here is unacceptable. The Dalits are the victims of liquor mafia too, he contended.

He called upon the youth to follow the principles of the Mahatma. Highlighting India’s stand in international conflicts he said, “Today, as a nation, India’s position is neither on any side nor neutral. India is on the side of peace.”

He further said that India always stood against violence because of the lessons imparted by Gandhi.

The Governor felicitated social activists from across the country and students who won contests that were organised in view of Gandhi Jayanthi. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan and State Director, Khadi and V.I. Commission, B.N. Suresh, were present at the event.

