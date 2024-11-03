SCPCR continues to remain defunct despite rising crimes against children

While more crimes against children, including cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are being recorded in Tamil Nadu, the nodal body overseeing the implementation of relevant Acts -- the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) -- has been non-functional for over two years.

Child rights activists point out that without the monitoring body, the review of such incidents and measures to address them will continue to be delayed.

According to the policy note of the Tamil Nadu Police Department, the POCSO cases registered in the last few years have been growing, with as many as 4,589 cases registered in 2023; 4,968 cases in 2022 and 4,465 in 2021.

While the increase in cases also indicates the number of people coming forward to report, activists pointed out that the trend will continue. “POCSO cases will continue to increase and with no functioning SCPCR, there is no one to monitor the cases, to intervene or to even look into the reasons for the increase. Today, it is not only the crimes against children that are increasing but also crimes by children,” said child rights activist A. Devaneyan.

In 2022, the DMK-led government had ordered the reconstitution of the SCPCR after dismantling the commission set up by the AIADMK-government in 2021. The members had approached the court as the commission’s tenure was three years. Yet, the SCPCR continues to be non-functional.

The commission oversees the implementation of POCSO Act, Juvenile Justice Act, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and Right to Education Act. “Only civil societies have been voicing out concerns as the commission remains defunct. To keep SCPCR in this state is like disrespecting the child,” said child rights activist Andrew Sesuraj.

Activists also noted that SCPCR requires “more teeth” and better budget allocation. “Further, the members must be appointed according to their expertise and not through political connections,” Mr. Devaneyan added.

According to sources in the Children Welfare and Special Services Department, the commission cannot be formed until the legal case is over. The department has been overseeing the function of SCPCR through the secretary of the commission on a case-by-case basis, they added.