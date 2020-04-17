Crime rate in city down 71%

The threat of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown has led to a dip in the crime rate by 71% in the city. In the last 22 days of the lockdown period, only five murders have been reported while it was eight during the corresponding period last year. No case of ‘murder for gain’ or ‘grave major theft’ has been reported. Only one case of robbery and four cases of dacoity have been reported.

The number of house trespass and burglary which was 29 last year has reduced to 12 in these 22 days. Thefts have reduced to 49 from 257 and only seven chain snatching incidents were reported.

“From an average of eight chain snatchings per day, it has come down to one. No grave theft was reported and a big drop was seen in house break-in cases,” said Additional Commissioner of Police, North, R.Dhinakaran.

Commissioner of Police A.K.Viswanathan told The Hindu, “Public are staying indoors day and night. There is restriction on movement of people on roads. Intensified patrolling is on and check points have been installed in 150 places. Outsiders can't come as transport services have been stopped due to lockdown.” Accident rate too has reduced considerably in the city. The number of fatal accidents reduced to 13 from 53. It is 75% lower, the police said. Likewise, traffic accidents have also come down by 81% with only 56 cases during the lockdown. Additional Commissioner of Police, South Prem Anand Sinha said, “When there is no movement, the crimes have to reduce. People are at home. The criminals are afraid of getting caught during vehicle checks.”