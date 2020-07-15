Two motorists killed in road accident in Avadi

Two persons were killed after a bike collided into a stationary lorry parked along the Outer Ring Road in Avadi.

The victims — Saravanan, 42, a lorry driver and his relative Naresh Kumar, a private firm staff member — were returning home at the time of the incident. They accidentally rammed into the vehicle parked near Vellanur and died on the spot.

The Poonamalle traffic police registered a case and arrested the lorry driver Prabhu, 36, for causing death due to negligence.

Three, including two juveniles, held for burglary

The R.K. Nagar police on Tuesday apprehended three persons including two juveniles in connection with a burglary. D. Manikandan of Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet, complained that unknown persons broke into his office and decamped with ₹1.68 lakh in cash and a laptop.

Police investigated and apprehended Mani alias ‘Ganja’ Mani, 22, of Kodungaiyur and two minor boys aged 16 and 17. As much as ₹26,000 cash and a laptop were seized from them, said police.

Three arrested for burgling a house in Pallavaram

The Pallavaram police on Tuesday arrested three suspects for allegedly burgling a house.

The arrests were made following a complaint from Selvakumar, a resident in Pachaiyamman street, Pallavaram, who alleged unidentified persons trespassed into his house and stole mobile phones and jewellery

The suspects were identified as Venkatesh Raja alias Kundan, 22, Dhinesh Kumar, alias Katta Dhinesh, 21, and Balaganesh, 23, of Trishulam. Police recovered mobile phones and imitation jewellery from them.