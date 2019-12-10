Crescent ranked fifth in swachhta rankings

B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology has secured fifth rank nationally in the Swachhta Rankings 2019 for higher education institutions under the ‘Residential University’ category, a statement by the institute said.

An award in this regard was presented to the institute at a function in Delhi by top officials from the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The ranking was based on various parameters including, water conservation, campus greenery, administrative kitchen hygiene, students to toilet ratio, and administrative ability for maintenance of hygiene.