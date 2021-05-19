Crematoriums under watch

Helpline, WhatsApp nos. announced

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched real time monitoring of burial grounds in various parts of the city. The civic body has started taking steps to streamline the handling of bodies of COVID-19 patients.

Following complaints of malpractices at the burial grounds, Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi ordered officers to start real time monitoring of burial grounds and resolve issues reported on such premises.

Mr. Bedi directed vigilance officers to visit burial grounds to prevent collection of exorbitant charges from the bereaved families.

The real time monitoring of burial grounds had been facilitated by the personnel at the integrated command and control centre at Ripon Buildings.

Minister P.K. Sekar Babu inspected the facility on Wednesday in Ripon Buildings and advised officials to streamline the administration of burial grounds.

Public can call 044-25384520 to report administrative malpractice at burial grounds.

A WhatsApp number 9498346900 has been shared on social media for the purpose. For free hearse van service, public can call 155377.

The Corporation officials have started identifying employees who demand exorbitant charges for cremation. “All services in the 41 crematoriums at 37 locations in the 15 zones of the Corporation are free of cost. The Corporation has more than 147 burial grounds. On Wednesday, most of the burial grounds did not have a waiting list of more than three,” said Deputy Commissioner (Works) Meghanatha Reddy.

In the event of a waiting list being more than three, the bodies will be taken to other burial grounds for cremation.