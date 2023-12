December 01, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Chennai

Maintenance work is under way at the gas crematorium in CPCL Nagar, Zone 2 (Manali), Ward 18. The work will go on for three months — from December 2 to February 28. The Greater Chennai Corporation, in a release, requested people to use the operational gas crematorium at Madhavaram Mandal, Kamarajar Road, Shastri Nagar, during this period.