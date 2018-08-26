Creditors expand window for Nathella debt resolution

The committee of creditors has extended the time for receiving expressions of interest (EoI) for resolution of city-based Nathella Sampath Jewellery Pvt Ltd to September 10, 2018.

In April, the Chennai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directed the commencement of insolvency proceedings against the firm that had filed for voluntary insolvency.

Trouble at the Chennai-based firm came to light towards the end of last year when it closed branches across Tamil Nadu due to a cash crunch.

Earlier, Ram Ratan Kanoongo, who was appointed the insolvency professional, invited expression of interest for revival of the company and the last date was set as August 14. Now, the last date has been decided as September 10, 2018, according to a notice issued by the insolvency professional.

The final list of resolution applications would be made on September 21 and last date of submission of resolution plans would be October, 15, 2018, it added.

Bids are invited from companies and strategic investors, partnership firms and individuals with consolidated group net worth of ₹10 crore or more. Financial investors like mutual funds, private equity, venture capital funds, banks, asset reconstruction companies and other similar institutions should have total assets under management of at least ₹50 crore for submitting their bids, according to the note inviting expression of interest.

Nathella said it has defaulted a sum of ₹385.37 crore to 58 financial creditors (banks), ₹67.25 crore to 62 operational creditors (vendors and suppliers) and other payable expenses include ₹8.32 crore. The total amount it owes comes to ₹461.40 crore.

In addition, an amount of ₹63.7 crore is due as on January 15, 2018 towards advances received from customers for supplies to be effected at a future date in the form of cash, gold and include amounts received on instalment basis to be repaid within 11 months. The SBI along with consortiums such as HDFC and Union Bank of India provided loans to the tune of ₹355 crore.

Under the insolvency proceedings, a 270-day time frame is given for finding a resolution plan for the company. The resolution period for Nathella ends on January 3, 2019.