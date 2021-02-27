Credit card-holder cheated by caller

CHENNAI

27 February 2021 01:40 IST

Police get banks to reverse the fraudulent transaction

The cyber-crime cell of the Triplicane police district helped a credit card-holder get back his money, which was swindled by an online fraudster offering bonus points.

Varaprasath, 38, a resident of Pudupet, had four credit cards. On February 18, a caller posing as a bank manager sought his credit card details and the OTP on the pretext of giving bonus points. Mr. Varaprasath gave him the details.

Immediately, ₹87,631 was debited from his credit card. He lodged a complaint with the police, who wrote to the bank concerned asking for reversal of entry under the charge-back option. The bank refunded ₹57,081 to Mr. Varaprasath’s account.

