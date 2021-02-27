Chennai

Credit card-holder cheated by caller

The cyber-crime cell of the Triplicane police district helped a credit card-holder get back his money, which was swindled by an online fraudster offering bonus points.

Varaprasath, 38, a resident of Pudupet, had four credit cards. On February 18, a caller posing as a bank manager sought his credit card details and the OTP on the pretext of giving bonus points. Mr. Varaprasath gave him the details.

Immediately, ₹87,631 was debited from his credit card. He lodged a complaint with the police, who wrote to the bank concerned asking for reversal of entry under the charge-back option. The bank refunded ₹57,081 to Mr. Varaprasath’s account.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2021 2:41:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/credit-cardholder-cheated-by-caller/article33945789.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY