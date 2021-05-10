CREDAI to launch temporary oxygen beds for COVID-19 patients

Suresh Krishn. File

Credai is set to launch temporary oxygen bed facilities at government hospitals in Chennai on Monday.

At least 50 beds in Omandurar Hospital and 50 beds in Kilpauk Medical College hospital have been developed by CREDAI on Monday. The facilities have been developed using German technology.

“We have planned to increase the beds in Kilpauk to 250 in two days. Omandurar Hospital will get 100 more beds. Another 200 beds have been planned in Anna Nagar,” said Suresh Krishn, President, CREDAI-Tamil Nadu.

The temporary oxygen beds will be managed by the doctors at Omandurar Hospital and Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Once an ambulance reaches the facility, the patient can be alighted at this facility and the ambulance will become free to transport another patient. Currently, many ambulances have been queuing up owing to unavailability of oxygen beds in hospitals.

According to sources, CREDAI has also started talking to other industry representatives to facilitate oxygen supply for the beds in Chennai. At least 10,000 oxygen beds are likely to be readied by various industry representatives in 10 days. Work on oxygen beds in Chennai Trade Centre had been delayed owing to inadequate oxygen supply. At least 300 beds were expected to be launched in Chennai Trade Centre on Monday. The work will be completed in a couple of days, an official said.