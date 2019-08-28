CREDAI to hold multi-location fair

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Chennai will organise the first ‘multi-location property fair’ this weekend, showcasing 300 properties developed by 40 developers in the city.

Addressing the press conference, CREDAI Chennai president W.S. Habib said, “This property fair is the only show of its kind in India, organised at four different locations on Saturday and Sunday.”

“We would like to provide this service to customers to make it an easy option for them to choose their dream home in their locality. We hope the expo will offer a perfect platform to buy and invest in property,” he said. “The fair will take place between 10.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday,” he added.

In addition to major builders, prominent bankers will also display property options for the visitors. The expo intends to present a wide choice of properties comprising ready-to-occupy apartments, villas, row houses, plots to suit every budget and requirement.

Buyers who wish to choose property in the south-eastern part of the city can visit the fair at Holiday Inn, Rajiv Gandhi Salai. Properties in localities like Mylapore, R.A. Puram, Adyar, Thiruvanmiyur, Besant Nagar, ECR, OMR, Madipakkam, Velachery, Guindy, Adambakkam, Nanganallur, Srinagar Colony, Saidapet and Kotturpuram will be displayed at the venue.

Other venues

Properties developed in the south-western parts will be showcased in Hotel Green Park, Vadapalani. Builders of property in Vadapalani, Saligaramam, Porur, Valsarawakkam, K.K. Nagar, Chinmaya Nagar, Virugambakkam, Ashok Nagar, Kodambakkam, T. Nagar, West Mambalam, Teynampet, Nandanam and Nungambakkam will participate in the fair.

Properties in the northern parts will be showcased in Vijayshree Mahal, Anna Nagar. A number of properties developed in localities such as Koyambedu, Maduravoyal, Nerkundram, Anna Nagar, Mogappair, Ambattur, Avadi, Red Hills, Madhavaram, Korattur, Porur, Vepery, Kilpauk, Purasawalkam, Egmore, Chetpet, Aminjikarai, Parrys and Perambur will be showcased at the venue.

Properties in the southern parts will be showcased in Hotel Kalyan Hometel, Vandalur and buyers can pick from properties in Pallavaram, Chrompet, Tambaram East and West, Perungalathur, Vandalur, Guduvanchery, Maraimalai Nagar, Oragadam, Kelambakkam and Mudichur at the venue.