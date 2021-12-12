CREDAI Statecon 2021 to kick off tomorrow

CM will release T.N. unit’s report

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be inaugurating the third edition of Statecon 2021, a real estate event organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Tamil Nadu Chapter in Chennai on Monday.

He will also release the Tamil Nadu CREDAI report by CBRE, a real estate services firm. The theme for the two-day event (December 13 and 14) is “Vision Tamil Nadu, Growth for the next 10 years”.

Suresh Krishn, President of CREDAI, Tamil Nadu, said, “We are very excited to host ‘Statecon 2021’ at the time where the real estate industry in the State of Tami Nadu recovers from the pandemic-induced slowdown.”

“Statecon 2021 will be an interactive platform for the real estate stakeholders of the State, and will focus on the need for development of the real estate industry in the State. It will have a discussion on topics related to emerging industry trends, affordable development, and optimisation of cost challenge,” he added.