CREDAI, Chennai, organises run to raise funds for premature and sick infants

November 19, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Around 1,000 participants, including children aged above five, participated in 10-km, 5-km and 3-km events

The Hindu Bureau

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), Chennai, in association with the Extra Mile Foundation organised the first edition of ‘Premiethon 2023: The Hope Run’ on Sunday.

According to a press release, the marathon was flagged off by C.V. Ganesan, Minister of Labour Welfare, Population, Employment and Training, Census, Urban and Rural Employment. Around 1,000 participants, including children aged above five, participated in the 10-km, 5-km and 3-km runs, which commenced at Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School, Besant Nagar.

The event was organised to mobilise participants from all walks of life to come together to save premature and sick infants. Sivagurunathan, president, CREDAI, Chennai, said: “We will support more of such endeavours in the future, paving the way for a healthy and vibrant young India.” Contributions from participants would towards providing medical amenities to premature and sick infants, the release said.

