CHENNAI

08 June 2021 23:16 IST

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Chennai, has donated 20 oxygen concentrators to the Chennai Corporation as part of COVID-19 relief measures.

They were handed over in the presence of HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu. Senthil, of Ganga Foundation, represented CREDAI, a release said.

