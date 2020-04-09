Creative activities to keep students engaged

While schools have largely trained their focus on live online classrooms and worksheets for secondary and senior secondary students during the lockdown, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also been encouraging them to recommend creative activities for students, especially for younger classes.

From helping out in maintaining kitchen gardens to trying out small do-it-yourself craft projects, teachers from schools in the city have been giving suggestions to parents who are looking for ways to keep their children occupied. “After our initial focus on online learning of academic subjects, we realised that students need to be encouraged creatively as well. With the help of our art teachers, we’re putting together one minute videos that will detail easy crafts that the students can try at home,” said Lakshmi Prabha, principal, Prasan Vidya Mandir.

Guiding parents

Ms. Prabha said with parents also working from home, they can allot time during the day to work on any interesting projects or activities with the children.

“Teachers have been interacting and guiding parents who have reached out for ideas to keep the children engaged at home,” she added.

Schools are also recognising the need to keep the children active.

“We’ve partnered with a support organisation to conduct short online fitness classes in yoga and simple exercises every morning that students and parents can follow,” said Maheshwari Natarajan, principal, Vidya Mandir Estancia.

The CBSE Chennai region has also called all its affiliated schools to send in creative projects of students during the lockdown, which can be showcased online.

Schools too have been asking students to send their ideas so that it can be shared among parents and students who are looking for ideas.