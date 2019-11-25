Creating awareness on stomach cancer

A book titled Stomach cancer - From prevention to cure, to create awareness on stomach cancer, was released by Health and Family Welfare Minister C. Vijaya Baskar on Sunday.

S.M. Chandramohan, gasterointestinal surgeon and founder of EsoIndia, who authored the book, said the intention was to create awareness on early symptoms of stomach cancer and treatment options available. “One of the primary problems is that the patients are not aware of the symptoms and when they approach the doctor at a later stage, it is more complicated,” he said. Dr. Vijaya Baskar said the Department would soon sign an MoU with EsoIndia to take forward the awareness on stomach cancer.

Lauding the efforts of Dr. Chandramohan, Justice RMT. Teekaa Raman, judge, Madras High Court, received the first copy.

Actor Vivekh said there was an increased consensus among health professionals that a person’s well-being was mainly dependent on how good their digestive system is.