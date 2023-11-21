HamberMenu
Creating 25,000 jobs per month in the IT sector must be our goal, says Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Winners of the CII Connect 2023 Awards announced. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented virtually to R. Srinivasan, co-founder, Redington India

November 21, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
IT and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan speaking at CII Connect 2023 in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Across Tamil Nadu, we are creating 10,000 additional jobs a month in the information technology (IT) sector alone, and it is bound to grow in the coming years,” said Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, IT and Digital Services Minister, on Tuesday.

Speaking at the CII Connect 2023 organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on ‘Tech for Tomorrow’, he said: “Instead of 10,000 jobs a month, our target should be 25,000 jobs per month.”

At the event, CII announced the winners of CII Connect 2023 Awards for individuals and organisations who made outstanding contributions globally.

Maran Nagarajan, CEO, Kaar Technologies, received the The Entrepreneur of the Year Award; Prasanna Soundara Pandiyan, CEO, Vinga Software Solutions, was given the Award for Exemplary Application of Technology in the Private Sector; and L. Subramanian, Commissioner of Agriculture, received the Exemplary Application of Technology in the Public Sector Award.

Sowmya Mahadevan, co-founder and COO, Kriyadocs, received the Woman Entrepreneur Award; and Ravi Saroagi, co-founder, Uniphore, received the Global Influencer of the Year Award. Arumugam Murukiah, MD and CEO, Broadline Technologies, received The Ecosystem Enabler Award. The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented virtually to R. Srinivasan, co-founder, Redington India.

S. Arunraj, Executive Director, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu, said: ”The IT sector contributes about 15% of the Tamil Nadu State GDP. The development of this sector will be very important to propel the goal of making our State a $1 trillion economy.”

Shankar Vanavarayar, chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, co-chairman, CII Connect 2023, and executive director, ABT Industries; Ganesh Kalyanaraman, co-chairman, CII Connect 2023, and senior vice-president and head – global delivery services, Cognizant India; Srivats Ram, vice-chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, and managing director, Wheels India Limited, also spoke.

