Crazy Mohan’s Chocolate Krishna has a new hero

Actor Crazy Mohan’s play Chocolate Krishna is back to cast its spell on its target audience — children — for the first time after the demise of its writer, director and central character.

Only, this time, the play will have Lord Krishna taking a new avatar, with actor K.K. Ravishankar donning the role that was originally played by Crazy Mohan. The actor, who has been part of Crazy Creations for 40 years, acted as Cheenu from 1979-82.

Actor Madhu Balaji said that Chocolate Krishna (Fresh Innings) was back due to public demand.

“We got hundreds of emails from fans, asking that we continue to stage the play. Ravishankar has practised the dialogues, studied Mohan’s body language and watched videos of the play,” he said.

The play was created in 2008, after Crazy Mohan wanted to write something for children, with humour and stuff, including magic, chocolate and Lord Krishna, that they love.

Director S.B. Khanthan said the troupe was planning to go to the U.S. to perform at the first Crazy Mohan Drama Anniversary Festival.

“We have had more plays because he is blessing us. Ravishankar obviously cannot match Mohan. But his lines will make anyone laugh. They are immortal, it does not matter who delivers them. I went to the rehearsal last week to direct Ravi, but instead, I just happily watched the play and laughed,” Mr. Khanthan said.

Their 1009th show is on Friday for Karthik Fine Arts. This will be followed by three shows on Saturday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (4 p.m. and 7 p.m.), all at the Narada Gana Sabha. They have included an extra scene that was edited out earlier.