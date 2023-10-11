HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Crazy Mohan’s 71st birth anniversary to be celebrated on Sunday

The playwright’s magnum opus Chocolate Krishna will be performed for the 1100th time at the event, where Kamal Haasan will be chief guest

October 11, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Crazy Mohan

Crazy Mohan

Actor/playwright Crazy Mohan’s magnum opus Chocolate Krishna will be performed for the 1100th time on Sunday at 6.30 p.m. at Vani Mahal, T. Nagar. Actor Kamal Haasan will be the chief guest at the event that will also celebrate Mohan’s 71st birth anniversary.

Actor Crazy Balaji said the troupe had been performing the play since 2008. “Mohan acted in 992 performances, and after his demise, the role of Lord Krishna was taken over by Ravishankar. Since Mr. Kamal Haasan told us that we should not stop performing, we are training a few youngsters for the main roles. In a couple of years, a young team will enact the plays written by Mohan,” he said.

The Crazy Mohan Excellence Award will be presented to mridangam maestro Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman on the occasion. So far, several personalities, including musician Gayathri Gireesh, actor Kathadi Ramamurthi, and director Mouli, have received the award.

Crazy Mohan, or just Crazy, as he is known among fans, has written 27 plays in total, of which 19 were for his own troupe, which has performed 6,500 shows. “Since Mohan wanted our plays to contribute to society in some way, we started taking sponsorships in 1995 and cutting down our payments, so part of the ticket collection could go towards public causes. Our sponsors, Appaswamy Group, India Cements, Leap Sports and ISolve, have helped us help others,” Mr. Balaji said.

For details and tickets call: 9841049386/9444027202.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.