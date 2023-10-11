Crazy Mohan’s 71st birth anniversary to be celebrated on Sunday

October 11, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Actor/playwright Crazy Mohan’s magnum opus Chocolate Krishna will be performed for the 1100th time on Sunday at 6.30 p.m. at Vani Mahal, T. Nagar. Actor Kamal Haasan will be the chief guest at the event that will also celebrate Mohan’s 71st birth anniversary.

Actor Crazy Balaji said the troupe had been performing the play since 2008. “Mohan acted in 992 performances, and after his demise, the role of Lord Krishna was taken over by Ravishankar. Since Mr. Kamal Haasan told us that we should not stop performing, we are training a few youngsters for the main roles. In a couple of years, a young team will enact the plays written by Mohan,” he said.

The Crazy Mohan Excellence Award will be presented to mridangam maestro Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman on the occasion. So far, several personalities, including musician Gayathri Gireesh, actor Kathadi Ramamurthi, and director Mouli, have received the award.

Crazy Mohan, or just Crazy, as he is known among fans, has written 27 plays in total, of which 19 were for his own troupe, which has performed 6,500 shows. “Since Mohan wanted our plays to contribute to society in some way, we started taking sponsorships in 1995 and cutting down our payments, so part of the ticket collection could go towards public causes. Our sponsors, Appaswamy Group, India Cements, Leap Sports and ISolve, have helped us help others,” Mr. Balaji said.

For details and tickets call: 9841049386/9444027202.