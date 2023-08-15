Crawling traffic and long hours on the road irk commuters

August 15, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Reduced road space, vehicles piling, traffic crawling for hours. This is what travel has turned into for residents and commuters on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) ever since Chennai Metro Rail work started on the IT corridor.

Initially, when the Tamil Nadu government announced the decision to build the Chennai Metro Rail system covering a large section of OMR in the 116-km network planned in phase II, commuters were mighty excited hoping that travelling would improve a great deal in the near future. But, for months now, ever since the construction began, the congestion on the already clogged roads along OMR has worsened as the road space has shrunk, and travel through OMR itself, to the city and back, has turned into a nightmare, commuters say.

Even if Chennai Metro Rail contractors were to meet the deadlines, commuters would have to endure exhausting and long hours of travel at least for another four years, till early 2027, when the work will be completed and trains will start running on this stretch.

‘Dreadful experience’

K. Karthik, a working professional who commutes from Sholinganallur to Guindy, says the drive that would earlier take him about half-an-hour to 40 minutes now takes an hour and a half. “We all dread the travel, especially during emergencies. There is a dire need for better traffic regulation and coordination until the work is completed. Also, Chennai Metro Rail should meticulously monitor the deadlines given for the contractors and ensure that they are met because every day is a struggle for commuters,” he adds.

Also, with every passing day, the quality of the roads is deteriorating and flooding from the rain adds to the woes of commuters, says Prabha Khoda, co-founder, Federation of OMR Residents Associations. “We don’t know where the potholes are and with the service lanes being merged on many stretches with the main road, traffic has gone haywire,” she says. After navigating through heavy traffic, when we reach Navalur, the toll plaza really gets to one. It is unfair on the part of Tamil Nadu Road Development Company to collect fee for such a road. The plaza must be removed immediately,” she says.

Central portion not barricaded

Chennai Metro Rail has not yet barricaded the central portion of the entire road and there are points where motorists are moving with just the signal to bother about, says V. Easwaran, a resident of Navalur, who spends close to four hours daily on commuting to office. “But when they close completely and when work on the proposed flyovers commence, life will become hell. Already, motorists commuting at rush hours are spending more than double the hours on the road and the stress is too much. The state of the road ridden with badly covered patches is also awful. One cannot see these concrete patches or the potholes under the rainwater,” he adds.

‘Change school timings’

R. Anandhan of OMR Lorry Owners Association says heavy vehicles are not being allowed by the police at rush hours, which are extended now. “Now, there is traffic on the road throughout the day. It is high time school and college timings were staggered to ensure that at least children don’t spend much time in the dust. The police should not conduct the breath analysis test for drunken driving in the evenings at the Thoraipakkam signal, one of the worst points where motorists spend over half-an-hour sometimes,” he adds.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, a high-level meeting was held a few weeks ago, and there was an elaborate discussion to ease traffic congestion on OMR in consultation with stakeholders. Measures are being taken to address it. “The work is going as per schedule now and we don’t expect any delay,” an official said.

A senior officer of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police says that at some places, CMRL contractors barricaded the middle of the road without demolishing the median, which is one of the reasons for traffic snarls.

“We are demolishing the concrete dividers between the barricaded main road and the service road so as to create a wide carriageway. We are making efforts to decrease the traffic by deploying more personnel at the peak hours and increasing the marshals of the contractors,” he adds.

At peak hours, many employees of the IT companies and other firms are driving to their office, which leads to chaotic traffic at the Thoraipakkam signal. Moreover, the storm water drain is being built here. The vehicles are backing up from Kamakshi Hospital Junction to Thoraipakkam Junction since all motorists drive towards the narrow path on OMR.

Minimum space

N. Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Tambaram City Police, says, “Our jurisdiction starts from Kannagi Nagar on OMR. There is no left turn anywhere on the stretch until Sholinganallur Junction. Only at Sholinganallur Junction can vehicles take either left or right turn. Of the 18-metre width of the road, nine metres in the middle is taken up by CMRL. Vehicles are allowed only on a minimum space of 4.5 metres of the road on both sides up to Siruseri. Only after Padur can one move left to reach East Coast Road. Till that point, we are allowing vehicles on a single track and regulating the movement of vehicles as far as possible. It is not possible to divert the vehicles or turn it one way.”

(With inputs from R. Sivaraman and Deepa H. Ramakrishnan.)

