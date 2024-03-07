GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crafting comfortable clothes for persons with disabilities

March 07, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI  

The Hindu Bureau
An access salwar being launched at an event organised by SciArtsRUs as part of Project Design Ability. Poonam Natarajan of Vidya Sagar is also seen.

| Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Trousers that can be worn from your head; saris that can be draped in a matter of few seconds; skirts that can be secured easily; dresses that can be worn swiftly; salwars that can be slipped on without much trouble, and even undergarments that can be buttoned on.

These are some of the products made as part of Project Design Ability launched by SciArtsRUs to mark Women’s Day. These products, accessible and adaptive, were unveiled during an event at Vidya Sagar in the city on Thursday.

Padma Venkatraman, president of Women’s India Association, Poonam Natarajan, Founder of Vidya Sagar, Anuradha Kannan, media practitioner, and accessibility facilitator Smitha Sadasivan, who graced the occasion, appreciated the work of SciArtsRUs.

Ms. Natarajan said the organisers must think of what they must do to reach out to more people.

Ranjini Kaushik, founder of SciArtsRUs, said that the clothes have been designed by Vidhya’s Comfort Designs in Besant Nagar, who also worked to design and stitch 100 accessible designer blouses for 100 women from the Society for the Rights for Women with Disabilities.

“With Smitha’s help, we took inputs from the women and created the prototypes. We want to take them to more women. Our next goal is designed clothes for men with disabilities,” she said.  

