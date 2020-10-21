Cracking down on drunk driving even while maintaining distance

To avoid physical contact while checking drunk driving cases, the traffic policemen of Chennai are asking motorists to walk over to breathalysers mounted on the patrol vehicles and blow into them.

With 454 Chennai traffic police personnel testing positive for COVID-19 till date, personnel are taking every possible precaution to prevent getting infected.

So far 454 of around 3,000 traffic policemen have tested positive. Of this, 411 have rejoined duty while 35 are under home quarantine, five in care centres and three in hospitals.

Since the cases were reported in the city and Tasmac shops were closed, the traffic police stopped using breathalysers to check fior nebriated motorists.

Increase in cases

With the reopening of Tasmac shops, the police have also started cracking down on drunken driving.

“We are now seeing an increase in drunken driving. But we do not want to risk the lives of motorists or police personnel. So we are asking motorists to pick the straw and blow into the breathalyser. If the reading is high, we seize the vehicle, sanitise it and then ask them to collect it the next day,” said S.R. Senthil, Deputy Commissioner, Traffic (East).

C. Raja, inspector, Nungambakkam traffic police, said now motorists were produced before virtual courts, and they could pay the fine of ₹10,000.

“Everything is contactless now. It keeps us and the motorists safe,” he said.

Office jobs

A senior traffic police officer said personnel with comorbidities were being given office jobs.

“Generally we do not deploy them on roads. We have also been provided protective gear, such as masks, hoods, gloves and hand sanitisers,” the officer said.