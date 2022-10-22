Chennai

Cracker sales at TUCS stalls touch ₹1 crore

  

The sale of fire crackers at eight locations, including Teynampet and Adyar, through the Triplicane Urban Cooperative Society (TUCS) has crossed ₹1 crore this year.

Food Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Saturday visited the sales counter at Teynampet and interacted with the customers. “Many of them said that they were repeat customers since they were happy with the price of the crackers and the quality as well. Our outlets sell only green crackers,” he said. Next year, the department will take steps to establish more outlets during Deepavali after obtaining due permission, he added.    


