Cracker-related injuries at a three-year low

Since Saturday, the burns unit of the Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital received 31 patients — mostly children — with injuries caused by crackers.

P. Vasanthamani, dean of KMC, said the hospital’s Department of Burns has 70 beds in the ward, while an additional 10 were arranged to accommodate patients with cracker-related injuries during the festival.

“Since Saturday, we have received 31 patients. Of them, 24 were treated as outpatients and seven were admitted. Majority of them were children, and four of the seven admitted were adults,” she said. The maximum degree of burns sustained was 15%, she said, adding: “There is no life-threatening burn injuries other than a few cases of hand injuries.”

This year, the ward has recorded the lowest number of persons injured in three years. Dr. Vasanthamani said there were 55 persons with cracker-related burns in 2018 and 75 in 2017.

At the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, 17 patients — 14 adults and three children — with cracker-related injuries were treated as on Monday. A hospital authority said 11 were treated as outpatients, and six were admitted.