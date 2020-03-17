The State government will take action against any shop or firm that is found to be selling masks, sanitisers and soaps at a price higher than the specified MRP, according to a press release from the Labour department. People who find such products being sold at a greater price can complain through the mobile app of Tamil Nadu Legal Metrology Complaint Tracking System or mail to clmchennaitn@gmail.com or call 044-24321438, the release said. Owing to fear of COVID-19, many people who travel have been wearing face masks. The government has been asking people to wash hands using soap or use hand sanitisers. So, it is now known that many shops and firms have been trying to sell these items at a higher price than their respective MRPs. The State government has now warned that no one will be allowed to indulge in such practice and action will be taken against them.
Crackdown on shops overpricing masks, sanitisers
Printable version | Mar 17, 2020
