Crackdown on parking on pedestrian plaza

The traffic police on Sunday locked down cars parked on the pedestrian plaza in Pondy Bazaar following complaints from pedestrians that the footpath had turned into a free parking zone for two-wheelers, and in some places, for cars as well.

The number of battery-operated shuttle cars had also reduced, said traders.

Five battery cars were operated soon after the inauguration of the plaza last month. But for the past week, just one car was being operated, they said.

An official involved in the Smart Cities project said the shuttles were run on a trial basis initially to assess the reaction of the people. Since they were a huge success, the next step was to provide charging stations for the batteries.

“We are providing them with charging stations at the Sivignanam parking lot,” he said.

There is a proposal to increase the number of these cars, once charging stations are created, said S. Shankar, chairman of Shuttle Cars, that operates the vehicles. “We have no parking space, and no provision to charge the vehicle. We have to come to the 100 Feet Road near Ashok Nagar for charging. These vehicles are not meant for the road and the tyres get damaged when we run them on regular roads. This means that we have to keep servicing them. The government has made provisions at Amma Unavagam for charging the vehicles,” he said. From Monday, five vehicles will be operated.

If owners or employees continue to park their vehicles on the street, they will have to pay for parking, an official added.