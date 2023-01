January 10, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The C.P.R. Environmental Education Centre (CPREEC) organised an essay competition to mark the ‘Year of Millets-2023’ on Tuesday. Students were asked to write essays in English and Tamil on the topic of ‘Millets’. Around 86 students participated in the competition. The participants were put into two categories – one for students from Classes VI to VIII and another for those Classes IX to XII.