CPI(M) starts protest against GCC over death of street vendors

The rights of the poor street vendors in the commercial areas must be protected, says the party

Published - June 16, 2024 12:49 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) cadre at the ‘walk for the rights of street vendors’ protest in Chennai on Saturday.

CPI(M) cadre at the ‘walk for the rights of street vendors’ protest in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

CPI(M) launched a protest against the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday, demanding the protection of rights for street vendors in the city, following the death of two women street vendors.

The protest started with a ‘Walk for the Rights of Street Vendors’ from Kuralagam to Flower Bazaar. A few days ago, M. Krishnaveni, a street vendor, died during an eviction drive by the GCC in George Town. Vendors have also alleged that another woman street vendor had died during an eviction drive a few months ago in the same area.

The CPI(M) demanded action by the State government, in striking the right balance between the need for earmarking parking spaces and creating vending zones to protect the rights of the street vendors. CPI(M) District Secretary G. Selva said the rights of the poor street vendors in the commercial areas, including N.S.C. Bose Road, should be protected because it was a natural market that has existed for more than 325 years.

“The street vendors play a crucial role in the nation’s economy. The residents throng the area to buy fruits, vegetables, and flowers at affordable prices. More than 70% of the 378 vendors on N.S.C. Bose Road and 1,000 vendors on the other streets in the area are women. If the GCC fails to protect the rights of these women, we will continue the protest in Ripon Buildings,” he said.

Street vendors who participated in the protest also demanded an inquiry, following the death of the woman street vendor. “The woman who died belonged to the Scheduled Castes (SC). Most of the street vendors in the city belong to the SC and Other Backward Castes. The officials do not treat them with dignity. The officials should be sensitised to protect the dignity of such individuals who are street vendors,” Mr. Selva said.

The CPI(M) cadre stressed the need for proper earmarking of vending and non-vending zones by the Town Vending Committee without affecting the natural markets such as the one on N.S.C. Bose Road. 

